Fox News’ Sandra Smith on Monday confronted Trump 2020 campaign communications director Erin Perrine following President Donald Trump’s decision to hold an indoor rally in Nevada over the weekend.

“I have to ask you about this rally over the weekend, last night in Nevada,” Smith to Perrine on America’s Newsroom. “Clearly when you look at the videos, when you look at the pictures, you see that people are not social distanced, they’re indoors against the governor’s orders in that state to not gather in groups of more than 50 people.”

“You see that and you think about the enormous sacrifice that we’ve made as Americans to stop the spread of this virus and to tackle this pandemic, and I’ll just ask you as a member of the president’s campaign why you saw this as a risk worth taking to crowd those people?” she questioned, adding, “Biden’s camp obviously making the case this could be a super spreader event. The governor has called it shameful, dangerous, and irresponsible to do this. Why do it?”

Perrine responded, “Under the First Amendment we’re allowed to have a peaceful assembly of people and we brought … we had hand sanitizer readily available, masks handed to every individual, and temperature checks.”

“If you can violently riot in the streets, if you can violently protest in the streets, if you can go and gamble in a casino without any health or safety precautions, then the president can stand in front of supporters and have a conversation with them about what’s at stake here in 2020,” Perrine argued, prompting Smith to shoot back, “Erin, it sounds like I have to say two wrongs don’t make a right.”

Smith noted, “I mean, this goes against the president’s own administration guidelines. It goes against the CDC guidelines when it comes to coronavirus.”

Perrine replied, “The American people can make the choice to join us in person or join us online. That’s their right as the American people. We are reopening this country and safely doing so. We have health and safety precautions where you don’t see those at any of those violent protests or riots.

“We take health and safety seriously, and for those who can’t join the president in person, they can do so online safely as well. Our message will get to the American people and how they choose to join us is up to them,” she concluded.

Watch above via Fox News.

