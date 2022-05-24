Newsmax Hires Greta Van Susteren to Anchor New Show, Sean Spicer Moves to New Timeslot

Newsmax officially announced that Greta Van Susteren is joining the network to host a new show.

Mediaite previously reported that Van Susteren was in talks to join Newsmax after a series of appearances. On Tuesday, Variety reported Van Susteren’s departure from Gray Television to host The Record with Greta Van Susteren for Newsmax.

“With all that is going on in the world, I am getting back to my roots — a daily live news show with real reporting from the places where things are happening,” Van Susteren said in a statement released by Newsmax. “I have been friends with [Newsmax CEO] Chris Ruddy for years, and he is giving me this great opportunity to return, giving me the complete freedom to cover the news that really matters to people. I have been impressed by Newsmax’s team and their success, and would love to be part of a news network that is really growing.”

The Record will premiere Tuesday, June 14 at 6 p.m. ET, and Newsmax. Sean Spicer, who currently hosts the 6 p.m. hour on Newsmax, will move to a new time slot. Variety points out the show’s name is a nod to Van Susteren’s career: her Fox News program was called On The Record, while her MSNBC show was titled For The Record.

“No one in journalism better exemplifies Newsmax’s mission to provide fact-based news and fact-based opinion than Greta Van Susteren,” Ruddy said in his own statement. “We are so pleased and honored to have Greta lead our nightly news lineup of programs.”

Van Susteren’s move to Newsmax comes after the network hired several other fellow Fox Newsers over the years, including Eric Bolling, James Rosen, and Robert Schmitt. In other cable news updates, MSNBC confirmed that they hired former Biden White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki for her own gig on their network.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com