JUST IN: MSNBC Announces Jen Psaki is Joining the Network

MSNBC made it official on Tuesday: Jen Psaki, former White House press secretary, is joining the network in the fall.

Psaki will appear across MSNBC and NBC News, and will “host a new original program currently under development for streaming,” the network said in a press release.

The streaming show is expected to debut on Peacock in early 2023.

The hire of one of the most admired press secretaries in recent memory is a coup for MSNBC, a network currently undergoing a period of turmoil. Rachel Maddow, MSNBC’s biggest star, no longer hosts her top-rated 9 p.m. show on a nightly basis, leaving a crater in the network’s prime time lineup.

Psaki joins MSNBC with some experience in punditry. She was a political commentator on CNN for several years before joining the Biden White House.

She served as President Joe Biden’s press secretary for 16 months. Before that, she was communications director under President Barack Obama and spokeswoman for the State Department.

In a statement, MSNBC president Rashida Jones touted Psaki as a “household name” who will provide the insight of a “White House and Washington insider” for the upcoming election season.

“Jen’s sharp wit and relatability combined with the mastery of the subjects she covers have made her a household name across the nation,” Jones said. “Her extensive experience in government and on the campaign trail and perspective as a White House and Washington insider is the type of analysis that sets MSNBC apart. She’s a familiar face and trusted authority to MSNBC viewers, and we look forward to her insight during this consequential election season.”

Psaki put out a statement of her own.

“Fact-based and thoughtful conversations about the big questions on the minds of people across the country have never been more important, and I’m thrilled to join the incredible MSNBC team,” Psaki said. “My time in government, from the White House to the State Department, and years before that on national political campaigns will fuel the insight and perspective I bring to this next chapter. I can’t wait to create a space on streaming where we break down the facts, get to the bottom of what’s driving the issues and hopefully have some fun along the way.”

Psaki is the second Biden official to make the jump to MSNBC in recent months. Symone Sanders, chief spokesperson to Vice President Kamala Harris, joined the network earlier this year to host a weekend program.

