Newsmax’s Greg Kelly Literally Demonstrates How Seized Trump’s Classified Documents Can Fit Into ‘One Box!’

Newsmax host Greg Kelly demonstrated on Monday evening that the number of classified documents seized from former President Donald Trump could fit into a single box as he lashed out against the indictment and media for showing dozens of boxes.

Addressing Trump’s indictment over the retention of classified documents, Kelly said, “You don’t have to be a lawyer to look at this and know that it’s a scam.”

“Number one, in that indictment, they put some pictures in the indictment to scare us,” the Newsmax host said. “Ooh, look at all these boxes. The classified documents in the boxes. These pictures are actually in the indictment and there are dozens and dozens of boxes.”

He continued, “So I went through the indictment and saw that how many documents, classified documents, did the FBI actually recover? 102.”

Kelly then pulled out his own box with 600 sheets of paper inside to demonstrate that the documents seized from Trump could fit in a fraction of just a single box — far less than the dozens of boxes which had become the image most associated with Trump’s indictment:

So everybody, I got a box right here, alright? This is one box. One box, and inside I have 600 pages. That’s 600 pages. From Staples, this is 500, and this, I opened another… This is about a hundred right here. Can I see those pictures again? Why were they in the indictment? Why were they wall-to-wall television? Why? Because they want to put it in everybody’s head, potential jurors heads, that this stuff is full of classified material. It’s not.

“One box!” he laughed, “Not even one box!”

Watch above via Newsmax.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com