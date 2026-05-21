Jimmy Kimmel Urges Viewers to Never Watch CBS Again After Colbert Finale Airs

Jimmy Kimmel urged his viewers to never watch CBS again after the Thursday finale of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, as he reminded his audience that his own show, which airs opposite Colbert’s on ABC, would go dark for the night.

At the beginning of his monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Wednesday, the host praised Colbert’s 11-year run on the network, having taken over the show from David Letterman in 2015, and expressed solidarity with The Late Show crew.

“We have a lot to get into, but before we do a quick programming note. We will be off tomorrow night out of respect for our colleague and friend Steven Colbert and the writers, producers, and staff and crew at The Late Show whose final show on CBS airs opposite ours,” Kimmel began.

In a jab at CBS executives who canceled the show last year, he continued, “I think you know how I feel about the fact that they are being pushed out. I hope the people who did the pushing feel ashamed of themselves tonight, although I know they probably won’t.”

“But that being said, I think it is most important to congratulate Stephen and the team at The Late Show for all the great work over the last five years and all the great work you will continue to do in other venues. I have no doubt,” he said. “Everyone at that show has always been very gracious to us. We never felt like we were competing against them, it was nothing like the old days of late-night. I always loved being on Stephen’s show. I loved having him here on ours. I hope we’re able to do that again. I hope he comes to visit as many times as possible.”

But Kimmel’s most striking remark came as he encouraged audiences to tune in to Colbert’s farewell broadcast one final time before boycotting CBS as a network entirely.

“I will be watching tomorrow night, I hope that those of you who watch our show will also tune in to CBS for the last time. Don’t ever watch it again,” he said. “But watch tomorrow night to wish Stephen and our friends at The Late Show a fond farewell.”

Watch above via ABC.

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