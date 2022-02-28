‘Not a Military Strategist’: Jennifer Griffin Delivers Another Comprehensive Fact-Check of a Fox News Guest

Fox News National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin contradicted yet another person on the network for their Ukraine commentary.

Ever since the war broke out from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Griffin has drawn significant media attention for the fact-checks she provided in response to errant comments aired by the network on the situation. She recently described her role on Fox as “I’m here to fact-check facts,” and she fulfilled that directive on Sunday while she called out Colonel Doug Macgregor for his “distorted” claims and “sounding like an apologist for [Vladimir] Putin.”

However, in the very next hour, Griffin’s exasperation seemed to get even higher while responding to the talking points of Ret. Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc.

Bolduc was a guest on Steve Hilton’s after a Fox appearance earlier in the weekend where he suggested the U.S. increase its military presence in Ukraine. In his chat with Hilton, the retired general said “what boggles my mind is the fact we haven’t gone all in on this already, diplomatically, informationally, militarily, and economically.”

“This is not a pause for time right now,” Bolduc said. “We need to get in there and we need to help them on the ground. We have columns of his troops lined up, ready to be interdicted. We need to give that kind of help to the Ukrainians, but we are just sitting back and we’re not doing anything and we’re just saying everything is on the table. Well, now’s the time.”

Asked specifically what kind of assistance America ought to provide Ukraine, Bolduc said “We have indirect fires, we have direct capabilities, so does NATO. We have all kinds of things that we can be helping with without having to put ground troops in there, and that’s what [Volodymyr Zelensky] is asking for. We have to get more stuff in there, and we have to get more combat help in there. We can do that.”

Hilton asked Bolduc to elaborate again on what he meant by “combat help,” so he answered, “You’ve gotta get the resistance the stuff that they need, but more importantly, we’re gonna have to help this resistance out.”

I talked about this with General [Keith] Kellogg on Fox & Friends on an earlier program about CIA findings and using special operation troops in a way that we can get in there and help them without putting boots on the ground, but putting great technical help on the ground to be able to organize them better so they’re more effective.

When Griffin appeared on the show, later on, she started by telling Hilton “I have to respond to something your previous guest, Brigadier General Bolduc, said, because he really was way off the mark in terms of talking about what the U.S. could do on the ground.”

Griffin explained that the U.S. and NATO don’t have troops on the ground in Ukraine right now due to concerns that the conflict with Russia could lead to nuclear war, particularly since Putin is putting his nuclear forces on high alert.

“The Ukrainians are very good fighters,” Griffin said. “They are a tough group of fighters. They do not need Americans to fight for them. That would cause this to spread.”

Griffin finalized her point by knocking Bolduc’s record, his proposal, and questioning whether he’s even qualified to speak on the subject:

Clearly, Brigadier General Bolduc is not a student of history. He’s a politician, he ran for Senate in New Hampshire and failed. He’s not a military strategist, and to suggest that the U.S. would put indirect fire or special operations or CIA on the ground to give Putin any sort of excuse to broaden this conflict is extremely dangerous talk at a time like this.

Watch above, via Fox News.

