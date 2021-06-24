OAN’s Pearson Sharp called for the execution of any “traitor” involved with what he described as a “carrying out a coup against the presidency.”

Sharp opened the essay by claiming “the simple facts point to massive and widespread problems with voting integrity,” suggesting of course that former President Donald Trump lost the election to President Joe Biden solely due to alleged widespread voter fraud. He did not.

This is a baseless and dangerous lie, of course, as Republican and Trump-appointed judges have found no such evidence in dozens of court cases last year, and former Attorney General Bill Barr said that the Justice Department found no evidence either.

Sharp listed numerous examples of already dismissed allegations of systemic voter fraud, which, given that we are in June of 2021, is shocking enough. But it was his repeated calls for the death penalty of the possible thousands of American citizens he seems to believe were party to a coup attempt that, of course, never actually happened.

“What happens to all these people who responsible for overthrowing the election? what are the consequences for traitors? who meddled with our sacred democratic process and try to steal power by taking away the voices of the American people. What happens to them?” he asked.

“In the past, America had a very good solution for dealing with such traitors,” he answered. “Execution.”

“Treason is considered the highest of all crimes and is the only crime defined in the U.S. Constitution,” he continued, adding “which states that anyone is guilty of treason if they support America’s enemies.”

“So far, there have been numerous indications that foreign governments including China and Pakistan, meddled in our election to install Joe Biden as president,” Sharp added. “Any Americans involved in these efforts from those who ran the voting machines to the very highest government officials — is guilty of treason under US code 2381, which carries with the penalty of death.”

OAN is a fringe outlet that barely merits inclusion on this site, but when someone is calling for the death penalty for civil servants over a baseless lie, that is very dangerous territory and needs examination and calling out.

Watch above via OAN.

(h/t Will Sommer)

