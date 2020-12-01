Despite the insistence from the president and his allies that this election is not over yet, Attorney General Bill Barr has now spoken out on allegations of voter fraud.

Barr told the Associated Press, “To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election.”

The attorney general even made a point of debunking conspiracy theories about voting machines changing tons and tons of votes that has been pushed by Trump’s legal team and other allies:

“There’s been one assertion that would be systemic fraud and that would be the claim that machines were programmed essentially to skew the election results. And the DHS and DOJ have looked into that, and so far, we haven’t seen anything to substantiate that,” Barr said.

He didn’t respond to any of the Trump lawyers by name, but he indirectly responded to what Trump said about the DOJ being “missing in action” and even suggesting the DOJ and FBI are somehow involved in this fantastical scheme.

“There’s a growing tendency to use the criminal justice system as sort of a default fix-all, and people don’t like something they want the Department of Justice to come in and ‘investigate,'” Barr told the AP.

Barr’s comments come in the wake of not just Trump, but some notable pro-Trump media figures and Trump supporters demanding to know why the DOJ isn’t doing more to look into the claims the president’s team has been making.

Last month, days after the election was called for Joe Biden, there was reporting that Barr said in a memo to federal prosecutors, “Given that voting in our current elections has now concluded, I authorize you to pursue substantial allegations of voting and vote tabulation irregularities prior to the certification of elections in your jurisdictions.”

Trump, of course, was already frustrated with Barr before the election over a lack of indictments against Barack Obama, Biden, and others.

