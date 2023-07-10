Pence Ridicules Trump for Claiming He Could End the Russia-Ukraine War in 1 Day: Only if You ‘Gave Putin What He Wanted’

Former Vice President Mike Pence joined Volodymyr Zelenskyy in casting doubt over Donald Trump’s claim that he could end the war between Ukraine and Russia within a single day if he were president.

Pence spoke with Fox News’ Bill Hemmer on Monday about the Biden administration’s plan to send cluster bombs to Ukraine to keep them supplied in their ongoing counteroffensive against Russia’s invasion. When asked for his thoughts on how the war will end, Pence said it “I think it ends by giving the Ukrainians what they need to win.”

That’s when Pence brought up Trump’s repeated claim that as president, he could end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours:

My former running mate likes to talk about solving it in a day. The only way you would solve this war in a day is if you gave Vladimir Putin what he wanted. I gotta tell you, they’re all meeting in Vilnius in Lithuania this week for NATO. If I really believe — and I’ve met Vladimir Putin and looked him right in the eye — I would tell you, if Vladimir Putin overruns Ukraine, if he simply wears down the United States and the West, I have no doubt in my mind that he’s gonna cross the border. Maybe Lithuania itself, or Estonia, or Latvia, or the countries in the Baltics, and those will be countries where we would have to send our armed forces to go and fight under our NATO treaty. I think it’s in the interest of our country to give them what they need, to stop them there, repel them there.

Throughout the war, Trump has spoken about Putin in glowing terms, refused to commit to Ukraine’s support, and predicted that Russia will eventually conquer Ukraine.

Pence’s comments follow an interview Zelenskyy gave to ABC where the Ukrainian president doubted Trump’s claimed ability to bring the conflict with Russia to an end.

Hemmer went on to ask what Pence would say to Trump about this subject on the debate stage. Pence declined to challenge Trump directly with his answer:

Look, the reason why Russia did not even attempt to redraw international lines by force during our administration is because we were strong. We made it clear that we not only had rebuilt our military, but [we] were willing to use military force in Syria, our armed forces taking down ISIS, and frankly we took down over 100 Russian soldiers in a military engagement in Syria itself. So look, I understand President Zelenskyy’s frustration, the Russian’s war in Crimea. They had taken that area during the Obama years. But look, there is only one pathway towards success here, and that is to give the Ukrainian military — much more quickly than Joe Biden has done — what they need to repel the Russian invasion.

Watch above via Fox News.

