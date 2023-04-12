Former President Donald Trump repeated lavish praise of global leaders during an interview with Fox News’s Tucker Carlson which aired Tuesday evening.

Carlson, who has been criticized for repeating Russian propaganda on his top-rated prime-time show, asked Trump about Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying, “How smart is he? Could you tell?”

“Top of the line. Top line. They’re all top of the line,” Trump replied before launching into lavish praise of Putin, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

Anyone with a passing knowledge of global politics knows that Putin is a brutal leader responsible not just for war crimes surrounding his invasion of Ukraine but has reportedly directed the kidnapping of Ukrainian children and the assassination of his political enemies, which Trump has defended before.

Xi Jinping has had no problem calling for draconian lockdowns during Covid-19 and has not addressed the human rights concerns regarding Muslim Uyghur concentration camps. And Kim Jong-un’s dictatorial leadership failings are well documented.

Following is a transcript of this portion of the interview:

Trump: “Top of the line. Top line. They’re all top of the line. Are our guys not top of the line? Never was. These are top of the line people at the top of their game. President Xi is a brilliant man. If you went all over Hollywood to look for somebody to play the role of President Xi, you couldn’t find, there’s nobody like that. The look, the brain, the whole thing. We had a great relationship. You know, when he first came to Mar-a-Lago, It was so organized by them and by us, but by them very pom, pom, pom. Everything’s like business. No games, you know. They don’t say, Gee, how did the Yankees do last night? Oh, that was a wonderful. They don’t care. They don’t care about anything. I said, You ever go to a Broadway play? I’ll take you to one. Do you ever have plays like do you ever go.. No, I don’t know. He’s all this is business. These aren’t game players, right? I like it, you know, in a way, I like it. You have no life. But that’s what he likes.” Carlson: “Yeah.” Trump: “Top of the line. Smart. Top of the line. When they came in, it was supposed to be a meeting that lasted exactly 15 minutes. . So we go to breakout sessions with all they had. Like 40 people. We had 40 people, you know, the comparables. Right? And we’re sitting across the table from each other in the ballroom of Mar a Lago. It was an amazing scene, but our meeting was supposed to take 15 minutes. It took 4 hours. We got along so well. People ask how smart is Kim Jong Un? Kim Jong Un is smart too. You know, when you come out and as a young man at 24, 23, even though he sort of inherits it, most people when they inherit, they lose it. And that’s easy stuff. He took over a country, a very smart people, very, very energetic people, very tough people at a very young age. And he has total dominate control. That’s not easy. These are these are very smart. Putin, very smart. Now, he’s had in and probably a bad year. If he took over all of Ukraine and what are we going to do because Biden is so committed to Ukraine. What happens if it’s a not winnable war? You know, there are people that say Ukraine cannot win. You can’t beat Russia. Russia right now, I’m not saying anything out of school. I read it in one of our newspapers. So, you know, it’s probably fake news, but maybe not. I don’t think it is. Russia right now is making massive amounts of ammunition. Sounds simple, right? But they’re making massive beyond anything they’ve ever made before. We don’t have any ammunition. We’ve given it to Ukraine. We’re not we’re not prepared to fight. I rebuilt our military, new planes, new tanks, new everything. They’ve taken, the military that I’ve rebuilt, and they’ve given it all to Ukraine. I mean, massive amounts.”

