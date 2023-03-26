Trump Predicts Russia Will Conquer Ukraine, Gushes Over ‘Very Smart People’ Putin and Xi at Waco Rally

Former President Donald Trump used his campaign rally to rail against the state of the war in Ukraine — while making glowing remarks on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In his Saturday rally out of Waco, TX, Trump largely turned the event into an airing of his usual grievances as he blasted a long list of his political enemies. Russia’s year-long invasion of Ukraine was a recurring topic in the speech — with Trump claiming that if re-elected president in 2024, “I will have the disastrous war between Russia and Ukraine settled. It would never have happened.”

This led to Trump making his prediction of how the war will end, plus his reaction to the meeting Putin and Xi had last week.

I got along well with Putin. I used to talk to Putin about it. It’s something he certainly had on his mind, never even talked about for four years. You didn’t even hear about it. As soon as I was out… they started putting soldiers on the border. But even then, he didn’t want to do it. He wanted to get a piece. Now it looks like he’ll end up probably getting the whole thing, but I’ve never seen anything like it. And if you saw the other day — President Xi, smart, top of his game. President Putin, smart, very smart people, standing there talking about the world order for the next 100 years. That’s one of the saddest things you can imagine.

Trump went on to insist. “I’m gonna get a settlement very quickly.” He has admitted in the past that this peace plan of his would involve having Ukraine give up its territory to Russia.

Watch above via Newsmax.

