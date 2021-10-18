‘People Actually Die as a Result of Watching Fox News’: Mehdi Hasan Says Fox ‘Misinformation’ Led to Deaths in Iraq, Covid Pandemic

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan slammed Fox News for peddling “misinformation” on the Iraq war and the Covid-19 pandemic. That misinformation, he said, is getting people killed.

On Monday night, Chris Hayes hosted Hasan and Michelle Goldberg to react to the death of Colin Powell from complications of Covid-19 at the age of 84. Powell was fully vaccinated but suffered from multiple myeloma, which compromised his immune system.

Goldberg cited then-Secretary of State Powell’s infamous speech to the United Nations in 2003 where he laid out the case to the nation and the world that there were weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. Of course, that claim turned out not to be true. She said this development undermined Americans’ trust in public figures generally.

“When he made that speech, it had an effect on public opinion,” said Goldberg. “All of a sudden, a whole bunch of people – obviously not everyone – but a lot of people who had been skeptical of Bush and Cheney said, ‘Well there must be something here because Powell is saying it.’ And it was the Iraq war I think had a huge role in destroying that kind of trust in any validators. That brings us to the place we are now, where there’s no one you can think of who could go on TV and say, ‘Believe me about these vaccines,’ and it would bring the whole country along.”

Hasan responded by calling out Fox News, stating that the network is a “misinformation machine” that’s getting people killed:

The first [irony] is that Colin Powell was part of an administration that misled the American people into a war that cost hundreds of thousands of innocent lives. And then today he dies from complications from a disease that spread unchecked through America because another Republican administration misled the American people. That’s the first irony. The second irony is, as you point out, the Fox News role here because Iraq, as Michelle pointed out, is what really has destroyed Americans’ trust in the media long before Donald Trump came on the scene, and all media organizations have to own up to the role in that, including this network. But Fox was at the center of that propaganda, Republican administration propaganda campaign. A few years ago, Chris, there was a poll that came out which showed even in 2015, 52 percent of Fox News viewers believed that we had found WMDs in Iraq, in 2015, compared to 14 percent of MSNBC viewers, I would just point out. So it’s very important to point out here that the same lies that were told about Iraq that were believed on a completely different level by Fox viewers compared to everyone else. Same thing on Covid. You see it with the studies down with the study done of Sean Hannity’s viewers at the start of the pandemic. Again and again, Fox News is this misinformation machine, and we go, “Hahaha, look how silly they are. Hahaha, look how eccentric they are.” No. People actually die as a result of watching Fox News, whether it’s going to war in Iraq or the pandemic.

Watch above via MSNBC.

