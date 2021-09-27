Peter Doocy Pushes Back After Will Cain Insults ‘Incredibly Condescending and Defensive’ Jen Psaki

Despite what appears to be significant ideological differences, there has been begrudging mutual respect between Fox News White House reporter Peter Doocy and Press Secretary Jen Psaki. The nuances of their working relationship were in evidence Monday morning, as Doocy pushed back on an assessment made by Fox & Friends co-host Will Cain after he criticized Psaki’s reply to Doocy last week.

At issue? The ongoing crisis at the US southern border and the sharp spike in undocumented migration under President Joe Biden. His administration appears to have been caught flat-footed on the issue, which has been a lead story for Fox & Friends since Biden took office.

Peter Doocy researched if Biden had ever visited the southern border and found no such evidence, which he asked Psaki about last week. He described the back and forth: “So I asked her on Friday why he has never been. And she kind of shot it back to me, answering a question with a question, why or what do you want him to do at the border? And I was just asking, like, why is this the one thing that he thinks he can govern better than here than going to see it for himself, and we did not get a firm answer.”

A fair and even account, but Cain did not appear to want to give the press secretary any benefit of the doubt. “It was an incredibly condescending and defensive answer she gave you, ‘what would you expect him to do, Peter, at the border.'”

“I wouldn’t necessarily say that,” Doocy replied, to which Cain doubled down with “I would.” Of course, he would.

Young Doocy then explained, “We are not getting information. Like, there are people across the country but especially in the border sectors who want to know why is it that when there is a crisis, for example, like a hurricane or a wildfire and the president will go show up to find out what the people on the ground need. And he will do that, but not this.”

His assessment is a sound and reasonable one, showing he can ask critical questions without insult. It’s why he is a journalist while Cain is not.

Watch above via Fox News.

