Piers Morgan Goes on a Tear Against Meghan Markle: ‘Liberals Attacked Donald Trump for Reinventing Facts’ But Not Her

Piers Morgan went off on Meghan Markle and continued to say he doesn’t believe her in a new interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson.

Carlson aired part of his Fox Nation interview on his Fox News program Monday night, and in one of the clips, Morgan said he’s not going to to apologize for his comments questioning comments made by Markle and Prince Harry in their big Oprah Winfrey interview.

“I don’t believe Meghan Markle,” he said. “I had to believe her. And if I didn’t, I was a callous racist and I should be condemned and ultimately, as it turned out later that day, lose my job. And I think that’s a pretty perilous slope.”

At one point Morgan told Carlson “frankly, I should be allowed, in a democracy that values freedom of speech, I should be allowed to say, ‘I’m sorry, I don’t believe you.'”

And he even invoked Donald Trump as he continued:

“It was Meghan’s way and Meghan’s narrative and Meghan’s truth. That phrase was actually used by Oprah Winfrey. This is your truth. What does that mean? When did we get to your truth? This have the kind of defense that — the kind of thing that we hear liberals attack Donald Trump for, for reinventing tracts. For creating his own truth. But when Meghan Markle does it, the same liberals that attack Donald Trump cheer and applaud and say this is her truth and it must be believed and if you don’t believe it you’re a racist. Well, I’m sorry, I’m not a racist. I just don’t believe her.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]