Prince Philip Funeral: How to Watch

The funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth, is set for Saturday April 17. The services, which will be broadcast on cable, broadcast and streaming platforms, will commence at 9:45 a.m. ET.

The event will begin with a processional at Windsor Castle followed by a ceremony at St. George’s Chapel. In accordance with Covid-19 restrictions and the late royal’s wishes, who died last week at the age of 99, the service will be a small affair.

ABC News’s live coverage begins at 9:30 a.m., and will be hosted by World News Tonight anchor David Muir.

NBC and CBS will also start coverage at 9:30 a.m. ET, with anchors Savannah Guthrie and Gayle King hosting, respectively.

MSNBC will be broadcasting special live coverage of the funeral — hosted by Alex Witt and Katy Tur — from 9 a.m. to noon ET.

CNN will have special coverage anchored by Christiane Amanpour from Buckingham Palace, starting at 8 a.m. ET. Anderson Cooper will be taking over coverage at 9 a.m.

At Fox News, Martha MacCallum will anchor special coverage from 9 a.m. to noon.

The funeral will also be available to stream online on the streaming platforms of CNN, ABC, NBC and CBS.

And no, Meghan Markle will not be attending. But Prince Harry will.

Here is the full list of attendees (limited to 30) via Fox News:

1. Queen Elizabeth II

2. Prince Charles

3. Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall

4. Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge

5. Duchess of Cambridge

6. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex

7. Prince Andrew, the Duke of York

8. Princess Beatrice

9. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

10. Princess Eugenie

11. Jack Brooksbank

12. Prince Edward

13. Countess of Wessex

14. Lady Louise Windsor

15. Viscount Severn

16. Princess Anne

17. Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence

18. Peter Phillips

19. Zara Phillips

20. Mike Tindall

21. Earl of Snowdon

22. Lady Sarah Chatto

23. Daniel Chatto

24. Duke of Gloucester

25. Duke of Kent

26. Princess Alexandra

27. Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden

28. Prince Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse

29. Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg

30. The Countess Mountbatten of Burma

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]