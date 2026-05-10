Netanyahu Tells 60 Minutes He Wants Israel to Have ‘Zero’ US Financial Support: ‘It’s Time’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his goal is for his country to receive “zero” tax dollars from the United States — and he would like for it to happen sooner than later.

Netanyahu shared his plan during an interview with 60 Minutes on Sunday.

“Do you believe it’s time for the state of Israel to reexamine and possibly reset its financial relationship with the United States, meaning what the United States provides to Israel on an annual basis,” correspondent Major Garrett asked.

“Absolutely,” Netanyahu told him.

He explained, “I want to draw down to zero the American financial support — the financial component of the military cooperation that we have — because we receive $3.8 billion per year. And I think it’s time we weaned ourselves from the remaining military support.”

Netanyahu said he had already told this to Israeli lawmakers and to President Donald Trump, whose “jaws dropped” when they heard it.

When Garrett asked him what his timeline was for it, Netanyahu said, “Let’s start now and do it over the next decade.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told 60 Minutes that Israel hopes to eventually end its dependence on U.S. military aid, saying, “It’s time we weaned ourselves from the remaining military support.” pic.twitter.com/194NnKiZos — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 10, 2026

As Netanyahu mentioned, the U.S. is scheduled to pay Israel $3.8 billion per year through 2028.

The two countries have worked together on the Iran war, including the strikes that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei at the end of February.

But the U.S.-Israeli relationship has been criticized by many lawmakers and pundits in recent years, including by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who vowed last month to oppose all military aid to Israel.

And Tucker Carlson has routinely bashed Israel on his show, arguing the war is being “waged” strictly on behalf of the small country.

Trump has punched back against critics who have made similar claims, saying in March, “If anything, I might’ve forced Israel’s hand.”

Watch Netanyahu’s comments on U.S. aid above, via the teaser clip shared on X.

And you can watch his full interview on CBS tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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