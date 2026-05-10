Furious Democrats Reportedly Float ‘Dramatic’ Idea: Throwing Out Virginia’s Supreme Court to Push Through Gerrymandered Map

Angry Democratic lawmakers held a venting session this weekend to complain about Virginia’s Supreme Court overturning its new gerrymandered map — and some of the Dems floated a “dramatic idea”: replacing the state’s Supreme Court in order to push through the new map anyway.

That’s according to a report from The New York Times on Sunday afternoon. The paper reported “struggling” Dems like House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) held a private discussion on Saturday, where they fumed about the court’s ruling from a day earlier. They also strategized a potential counterstrike.

Journalist Reid J. Epstein reported the group discussed the “audacious and possibly far-fetched idea” to get the map they all desperately want. Not everyone loved the plan, though.

“The most dramatic idea they discussed — which would involve an unusual gambit to replace the entire state Supreme Court, with a goal of reinstating their gerrymandered map — drew mixed reactions on the call,” Epstein reported.

He added, “it was not clear that it would even be viable, or palatable to Gov. Abigail Spanberger and Democrats in the Virginia General Assembly.” Several Democratic lawmakers representing Virginia in the House were also on the call.

“They did not land on a specific course forward, and Mr. Jeffries and the other members of Congress agreed to consult with their lawyers about the most prudent way to proceed, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe a private talk,” the report added.

The Dem discussion comes as both parties are locked in a redistricting battle heading into the 2026 midterms. Friday’s ruling from Virginia was a blow to Democrats, since the new map would have given the party an advantage in 10 out of the state’s 11 congressional districts.

Other topics discussed on the call were ways for Democrats to flip two or three Republican-held seats under the current map, and a “bank-shot proposal to redraw the congressional lines anyway,” Epstein reported. The call reflected the “desperation and fury” gripping the party, he added.

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