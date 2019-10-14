Hours after making a trainwreck appearance on the program, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) had some not so kind words about the cast of The View.

Speaking with Andrew Wilkow on SiriusXM’s The Wilkow Majority, Paul took a shot at The View’s cast — claiming they didn’t allow him to speak.

“Oh my goodness, was I on The View,” Paul said. “You can’t even get a word in edgewise. Those women go on and on yelling and screaming, and it was just amazing.”

The Kentucky senator went on to bash Ana Navarro, with whom he’d gotten into a tense battle on Venezuela.

“[I]f you vote for a socialist, you might get socialism,” Paul said.

“Come on. Don’t do that,” Navarro replied. “[Venezuelan President Nicolas] Maduro is not a socialist. He’s a corrupt, murderous thug who is starving his people.”

Navarro went on to tell Paul “don’t mansplain me!”

Paul, during his SiriusXM appearance, ripped The View co-host.

“Ana Navarro … thinks she knows a lot about Venezuela, and so she goes on and on,” Paul said. “She says, ‘well, it’s not socialism, it’s not socialism, he was a thug and a murderer.’ And I’m going, ‘no, no, no, no, no. It was the socialist party. [former president Hugo] Chávez was elected as a socialist, Maduro is a socialist.’ Like ‘No, no, no he’s a thug,’ and she wouldn’t let me finish.”

