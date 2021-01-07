As the House of Representatives took up the Republican objections to the Electoral College results in Pennsylvania, Congressman Conor Lamb (D- PA) could not contain his fury with his GOP colleagues.

There has been no widespread evidence of voter fraud in Pennsylvania, yet that has not stopped dozens of Republicans from pulling this gambit after the president stirred up baseless claims.

Lamb briefly debunked some of the nonsense Republicans have pushed before getting emotional as he said, “These objections don’t deserve an ounce of respect! Not an ounce!”

“A woman died out there tonight and you’re making these objections!” he exclaimed as he looked at his colleagues.

Lamb denounced the “invaders” who swarmed the Capitol building and said, “We know that that attack today, it didn’t materialize out of nowhere, it was inspired by lies. The same lies that you’re hearing in this room tonight. And the members who are repeating those lies should be ashamed of themselves. Their constituents should be ashamed of them.”

Republicans started interrupting in the middle of Lamb’s remarks, and it was clear they were outraged by their colleague calling them liars. As they kept shouting, Lamb shout back, “The truth hurts!”

You can watch how the moment unfolded above, via C-SPAN.

