Richard Painter Argues Impeachment Inquiry is Going Too Slow: ‘There Does Need to Be a Vote’

Former Bush White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter argued President Donald Trump’s impeachment inquiry isn’t moving fast enough, calling for a vote on impeachment.

MSNBC anchor Richard Lui asked Painter about what he thought of the argument of congressional Republicans that there needs to be a vote on impeachment.

“No, the White House needs to provide the documents right now. They’ve been subpoenaed. And they have no right to withhold those documents. And the United States house of representatives ought to go to court if they’re not there,” Painter said.

He then went on to argue the impeachment inquiry isn’t going fast enough.

“We can investigate the crimes of Donald Trump for the next four or five years and if we do we will be going into a second term,” he said. “This president committed impeachable offenses in 2017. I believe he should have been impeached by the United States House of Representatives in 2017. It is two years later. So yes, they can continue to gather evidence. But there does need to be a vote. It needs to happen very soon.”

“If they don’t impeach Donald Trump, we will probably see the Democrats lose the House of Representatives and the presidency. This needs to happen, and the members of the house need to vote in favor of impeachment,” Painter said.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

