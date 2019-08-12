Anthony Scaramucci‘s been making the media rounds expressing his disillusionment with President Donald Trump and even saying the GOP should get someone else on the ticket in 2020. Tonight he warned about things potentially getting worse in a second Trump term.

Scaramucci spoke with Anderson Cooper and responded to criticism that he’s just looking at where the wind is blowing. Scaramucci said he’s legitimately worried about the country given all the division and “bullying” being spread by the president.

He said Trump is “giving people a license to hate” instead of bringing people together:

“You think I want to be doing this? It’s not about getting attention, it’s about, hey, guys, we’ve got to wake up now because we’re in a dangerous situation. The yellow light is on. It’s gonna go red. If he wins the next presidential election, look out. He hasn’t listened to anybody in the first four years, what do you think’s gonna happen in the next four years?”

He concluded the interview by saying he wants to “break the fever” happening in the GOP.

Trump has blasted Scaramucci and he tweeted this afternoon, “Scaramucci, who like so many others had nothing to do with my Election victory, is only upset that I didn’t want him back in the Administration (where he desperately wanted to be). Also, I seldom had time to return his many calls to me. He just wanted to be on TV!”

You can watch above, via CNN.

