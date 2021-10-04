‘Shock Troops’: Steve Bannon Calls for Army of GOP Operatives to Help ‘Deconstruct’ the Government

If you were wondering what Steve Bannon is up to these days, apparently his latest pursuit is building up a force of GOP operatives who will be prepared to overhaul the government if Republicans successfully retake Congress and the White House.

Last week, the former Trump White House chief strategist appeared at the Capitol Hill Club for a gathering on Republican efforts to find officials who would be prepared to take jobs within federal agencies. NBC News reports that Bannon said the Donald Trump administration was hamstrung early on since they needed to fill about 4,000 government positions with people new to Washington.

To prevent that from happening again, Bannon proposed that thousands of conservatives ought to be trained in advance so they’d be ready to reshape the government immediately the next time a Republican is elected president.

“If you’re going to take over the administrative state and deconstruct it, then you have to have shock troops prepared to take it over immediately,” Bannon said to NBC. “I gave ’em fire and brimstone.”

Bannon doubled down on the idea for his latest War Room podcast in a clip flagged by Mediaite alum Zachary Petrizzo. As Bannon promised Republicans would “win big” in the elections of the coming years, he emphasized that “we need to get ready now.”

We control this country, we’ve gotta start acting like it…We’re not gonna have 4,000 ready to go, we’re gonna have 20,000 ready to go, and we’re gonna pick the 4,000 best and most ready in every single department, and that’s how we really start to deconstruct the administrative state.

Watch above, via Real America’s Voice.

