MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle confronted Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) over a comment he made earlier in the week in which he claimed that some media figures “can’t contain their glee” about the coronavirus outbreak.

In a tense interview on Friday’s MSNBC Live, Ruhle quoted part of Rubio’s widely-criticized remark, which read “Some in our media can’t contain their glee & delight in reporting that the U.S. has more #CoronaVirus cases than #China. Beyond being grotesque, its (sic) bad journalism.”

Ruhle defended the profession.

“I need to ask you this, because I’m a journalist,” Ruhle said. “We’re not just some personalities. You called out journalism. And I need to understand why on earth you did this.”

Rubio defended his position.

“Well, because there are some journalists that were doing exactly what I said,” Rubio replied — referencing a tweet he posted depicting several sarcastic commentaries from cartoonists, columnists, and others. He added, “I read reports about how some Republicans are doing this, or some members of Congress are doing that. I don’t know what other word to describe who’s doing something and who isn’t.”

Ruhle countered by noting that earlier in the interview, during a debate over criticism of Florida’s delay in issuing a stay at home order, the senator argued that people should not be consumed looking for a scapegoat.

“Sir, just a moment ago, you said we shouldn’t be wasting any time pointing fingers or criticizing,” Ruhle said. “And that’s exactly what you did in that tweet.”

Rubio countered by saying that Chinese propaganda efforts are ongoing, whereas Florida’s stay at home order is now in effect — essentially arguing that what’s done is done, on that front.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

