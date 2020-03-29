comScore

Rubio Slammed for Comments About Media ‘Glee & Delight’ in Reporting U.S., China Coronavirus Numbers

By Josh FeldmanMar 29th, 2020, 3:14 pm

Senator Marco Rubio went after the media coverage of coronavirus on Twitter Sunday morning.

As of this posting, the U.S. has more confirmed cases of coronavirus than China. Obviously there is extreme skepticism about the numbers coming from China.

In his tweet, Rubio said everyone should be extremely skeptical of those numbers coming out of China, and accused the media of letting their “glee & delight” show in their coverage of the increase in cases in the United States:

The comment received immediate criticism from many on Twitter, especially reporters, at the idea the coverage of a pandemic is gleeful:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: