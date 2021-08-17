Stephen Miller Suggests Afghan Refugees Don’t Deserve to Come to US: May Not Be ‘Pro-American’ or ‘Embrace Our Way of Life’

Former Trump senior advisor Stephen Miller suggested to Laura Ingraham that the United States doesn’t owe Afghan refugees a place in this country.

The status of many Afghans who helped the U.S. in various capacities over the course of the Americans’ 20-year-long war there is a major humanitarian concern, and there has been notable bipartisan support for welcoming Afghan refugees. On Tuesday, Miller, a longtime immigration hawk, criticized the idea that Afghans should be allowed into the U.S. as refugees.

“Just to get to first principles here,” he said, “the United States of America never, ever made a promise written or unwritten to the people of Afghanistan that if after 20 years, they were unable to secure their own country, that we would take them to ours. That is nonsense. That has never been U.S. government policy.”

“But why do they keep saying that?” asked Ingraham.

“If the United States takes the policy that every person suffering under sharia law has a right to live in the United States of America,” said Miller, “we’re gonna need to make room for about half a billion people. It’s just not intellectually serious.”

He added, “There’s a lot of people in Afghanistan, millions and millions of millions who don’t like the Taliban and rightly so. That does not necessarily mean that all those millions of people are Jacksonian Democrats who are pro-American and who will embrace our way of life. The most logical thing to do for people who do not want to live in Afghanistan anymore is to find them a home in another country in Southeast Asia with the broader Middle East.”

Ingraham added, “We do thank the people who helped us, but not hundreds of thousands of people – that, ultimately is what I think the left wants.”

