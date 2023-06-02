Swimmer and Activist Riley Gaines Endorses Ron DeSantis Over Donald Trump: ‘It’s The Right Thing For Women’

Former NCAA swimmer turned activist Riley Gaines told Newsmax host Eric Bolling on Thursday she is supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against ex-president Donald Trump in the 2024 GOP presidential primary because “it’s the right thing for women.”

Gaines became a star in Republican political media over her outspoken activism against transgender athletes competing in gender-specific sports, after facing trans swimmer Lia Thomas in NCAA swimming competitions.

Bolling brought Gaines on Newsmax’s The Balance on Thursday to make the announcement that she’s endorsing DeSantis and going on the campaign trail with him.

“I’m so excited to announce that I am officially endorsing Governor DeSantis as president,” Gaines told Bolling. “His leadership has been crucial in rooting out the radical ideology that’s really driving this insanity and really bringing visibility to these cultural issues that affect the breakdown of families, the breakdown of faith, the breakdown of freedoms.”

“He’s really taken on this political establishment, the woke corporations, the media, and he’s won. And we know this based off his success in Florida alone,” she said.

Bolling asked whether Gaines feels prepared for the fallout, implying without specifically referencing backlash from Trump supporters in “a pretty treacherous social media landscape.”

Gaines said that while she hasn’t felt prepared for any of the events of the last year, she is ready for this because, “It’s the right thing for me. It’s the right thing for women. It’s the right thing for Americans.”

Gaines is set to support the DeSantis campaign as the governor visits South Carolina on Friday as he continues his tour of early primary states.

BOLLING: All right, folks, the 2024 GOP primary battle is just starting to heat up, and my next guest is here exclusively to announce to you who she will be supporting in 2024. Let’s now bring in former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines. Riley you have some news to break here exclusively on The Balance. Who are you going to support for president in 2024? GAINES: Absolutely. Eric, thank you so much for having me on. First of all, I just want to share how, as a young woman myself, how just how I’ve been affected by this gender ideology propaganda that’s being pushed across this country. I really understand the threat that we as Americans are under. Just based off my own experience and being forced to compete and change in a locker room with a male, as well as being physically attacked by a mob for simply saying that that’s unfair. Not to mention I see the direction that colleges are going, and to be totally honest, the Biden administration, the people who are in charge of this country right now, the threat that they’re placing on women and girls. Across the board, not just in sports, but women and girls systemically. That’s why this next election is so important, for the sake of restoring and ultimately saving America and the people who live here. So that being said, I’m so excited to announce that I am officially endorsing Governor DeSantis as president. His leadership has been crucial in rooting out the radical ideology that’s really driving this insanity and really bringing visibility to these cultural issues that affect the breakdown of families, the breakdown of faith, the breakdown of freedoms. He’s really taken on this political establishment, the woke corporations, the media, and he’s won. And we know this based off his success in Florida alone. BOLLING: You know, so many people associate you with Donald Trump. And when when I heard that you were going to support Governor DeSantis, you know, we were like, wow, that’s interesting, let’s let’s get her on TV. And we appreciate you breaking this news here with us. The question is, are you prepared for the — you know, it’s a pretty treacherous social media landscape out there. Let’s call it a battlefield. And the meme wars are heating up. Are you are you ready for what’s coming your way soon probably? GAINES: I don’t think I’ve been ready for anything I’ve done this past year. To be totally honest. I feel entirely unequipped for the position that I was enthrusted(sic) into. This is never something that I could have asked for myself. That being said, I see the threat again that this country is under, and I see it with the importance of taking a stance in this. I know how this will affect the next generation if someone doesn’t, especially to be someone who’s as young as myself. And again, just the importance behind it. So while I might not be entirely ready, I am ready. I have the leadership, I have the understanding, I have the unwavering morals to know what I’m doing by endorsing Governor DeSantis is the right thing. It’s the right thing for me. It’s the right thing for women. It’s the right thing for Americans. BOLLING: And so you’re you’re going to I think you have a, a trip to – I think you’re going to, where are you going? Greenville? Now, tomorrow. And you’re going to go on stage in support of the governor, yeah? GAINES: Absolutely. We will be traveling to Greenville together alongside with Representative Ashley Trantham in regards to in South Carolina, she put forth the Saving Women’s Sports bill. And so I’ll be so excited to stand alongside both of these warriors and fighting for what’s right. BOLLING: You know Governor DeSantis is lucky to have you. You’re a great spokesperson for this whole idea of trans dudes, you know, ruining women’s sports and frankly, ruining a lot of things for biological women.

Watch the clip above, via NewsmaxTV.

