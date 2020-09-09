‘That Was the Press Secretary at the White House Lying’: CNN’s Brianna Keilar Cuts Off Briefing for Scathing Fact Check of McEnany

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar cut away from White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s press briefing on Wednesday to accuse her of “lying” on behalf of President Donald Trump, before fact-checking McEnany’s claim that “the president never downplayed” the coronavirus.

As McEnany defended Trump from allegations that he downplayed the coronavirus following revelations from Bob Woodward’s new book about the president, Keilar cut off the stream and said, “That was the press secretary at the White House lying. She said the president never downplayed the coronavirus. This is what the president said at the time.”

Keilar then played a series of February clips of Trump saying about the virus, “When you have fifteen people, and the fifteen within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero, that’s a pretty good job we’ve done,” “It’s going to disappear one day, it’s like a miracle. It will disappear, and from our shores, it could get worse before it gets better, it could maybe go away,” and, “Stay calm. It will go away, you know it is going away, and it will go away.”

“Kayleigh McEnany lying about how the president described the coronavirus in early days, proving just how concerned the White House, how concerned the president is about these revelations from this upcoming book by Bob Woodward,” Keilar concluded.

Watch above via CNN.

