The View’s Joy Behar Mocks Kyle Rittenhouse For Crying at Trial: ‘One of the Worst Acting Jobs I’ve Ever Seen’

The View’s Joy Behar ruthlessly mocked Kyle Rittenhouse for having an emotional breakdown during his trial, deeming the display merely performative.

On Thursday, The View reacted to the dramatic trial of 18-year-old Rittenhouse, who faces homicide charges for shooting three men and killing two during last year’s unrest in Kenosha. Between the yelling and calls for a mistrial, the testimony of Rittenhouse himself made headlines when he started crying and hyperventilating while describing the events of that day.

“Oh, baloney,” Behar responded as The View aired Rittenhouse’s outburst and other portions of his testimony. Behar also criticized Rittenhouse’s claim to self-defense, and noted that he possessed a rifle he legally wasn’t allowed to when he was in Kenosha during the riots.

“That acting job of the crying? I can’t even look at it,” Behar said. “That’s one of the worst acting jobs I’ve ever seen.”

Sara Haines added that “it’s not up to the average citizen to take it upon themselves to arm them with an AR-15” and go into an area of unrest without military training or being a member of law enforcement.

Rittenhouse’s crying has drawn continued skepticism from liberal media figures who doubt the sincerity of his testimony.

Watch above, via ABC.

