LeBron James mocked Kyle Rittenhouse for breaking down in tears Wednesday afternoon, as the teenager gave his testimony of a shooting that killed two people.

Rittenhouse was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, and first-degree attempted intentional homicide for shooting three people and killing two amid social unrest in Kenosha, WI last year. The unrest occurred after the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

While giving his testimony Wednesday, Rittenhouse began to cry and hyperventilate on the stand, resulting in the judge calling a 10-minute recess. But LeBron seems very skeptical that the tears were legitimate.

“What tears????? “I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court,” LeBron tweeted Wednesday night.

What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/LKwYssIUmD — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 11, 2021

While LeBron is constantly trying to equal Michael Jordan on and off the basketball court, one area where he surpassed the six-time NBA champion is with his desire to share social or political opinions. Although LeBron’s detractors will laud Jordan’s political neutrality as an area of strength.

Following the Jacob Blake shooting in August of last year, the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted their next playoff game, a decision that sparked a domino effect of walkouts throughout the sports world as teams and athletes joined the protest.

“F*CK THIS MAN!!!! WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT,” LeBron tweeted last year shortly after the Blake shooting.

