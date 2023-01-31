‘There You Have It!’ Chris Hayes Says Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Let the Truth Slip’ About Why Santos Really Resigned from Committees

Chris Hayes seized on comments by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to explain that Rep. George Santos (R-NY) did not actually step away from his committee assignments of his own volition.

Santos was elected in November, but has since been revealed to be a serial liar who is now facing multiple criminal probes into his finances. On Monday, he met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). On Tuesday morning, Santos announced he is resigning from those committees.

McCarthy claimed it was Santos’ idea.

“We had a discussion and he asked me if he could do that,” he said. “So, I think it was the appropriate decision.”

Hayes noted the House is set to vote on whether to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from the Foreign Affairs Committee over her use of an anti-Semitic trope in 2019. She later apologized.

Democrats view the upcoming vote on Omar, as well as McCarthy’s rejection of Reps. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Eric Swalwell (D-CA) from the Intelligence select committee, as revenge for stripping Greene and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) of their committee assignments in the last Congress.

“McCarthy made it seem like stepping down was entirely Santos’ idea,” Hayes said. “But then Marjorie Taylor Greene let the truth slip about what really motivated Santos to step aside.”

The MSNBC host aired a clip of Greene telling CNN that McCarthy had Santos step away from his committees because of the effort to remove Omar.

“He just felt like that there was so much drama, really, over the situation, and especially what we’re doing to work to remove Ilhan Omar away from the Foreign Affairs Committee,” Greene stated.

“Ahhh, yes,” Hayes reacted. “There you have it! Republicans wanted to clear the decks, get rid of this annoying argument, like, ‘You’re gonna let George Santos serve on committees?’

“So now, they can move to kick Congresswoman Omar off Foreign Affairs for absolutely no valid reason because George Santos, who should never have been put on any committees in the first place, really, when you think about it, has given up his assignments.”

Democrats and a handful of Republicans voted to remove Greene from her committee assignments less than a month after the Capitol insurrection in 2021. It was discovered she liked a post on Facebook suggesting then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) be shot in the head. That November, the House did the same with Gosar after he posted a photoshopped anime video of him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

At the beginning of the current Congress, McCarthy rejected the nominations of Schiff and Swalwell to the House Intelligence select committee. Republicans have taken issue with Schiff’s claims about alleged Russian collusion with the Trump campaign in 2016, as well as his role as an impeachment manager at Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial.

As for Swalwell, he associated with an alleged Chinese spy who cozied up to several California politicians in the early 2010s. The FBI stated the congressman cooperated with its investigation into the matter.

Watch above via MSNBC.

