Nikki Haley to Announce 2024 Presidential Run: Report

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley will run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, Charleston’s Post and Courier reported late Tuesday night.

An invitation sent to her supporters teased a “special announcement” on Feb. 15. the Post and Courier reported that a “member of Haley’s inner circle” confirmed the announcement:

According to an invitation soon going out to her backers, Haley’s advertised “special announcement” will come Feb. 15 at The Shed at the Charleston Visitor Center in downtown Charleston, an open air but covered gathering spot that could draw hundreds of supporters into the heart of the city’s tourism district.

Haley served as U.S. ambassador to the U.N. under former President Donald Trump, who declared his candidacy in June. The former ambassador has made the rounds on news shows lately hinting at a run.

Appearing on Fox News last week, Haley told Sean Hannity the Republican Party needs a “new generation.”

“Look, it is time for a new generation, it is time for more leadership,” she said. “We cannot have another term of Joe Biden. And we have to remember, too – we have lost the last seven out of eight popular votes for president. It is time that we get a Republican in there that can lead and that win a general election.”

She added, “Let the best woman win.”

Trump told reporters on Saturday he spoke with Haley about her potentially running.

“I talked to her for a little while,” he stated. “I said, ‘Go by your heart if you want to run.'”

The words were a far cry from Trump’s reaction to reports that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is also mulling a challenge. Trump said such a consideration is “very disloyal” because the former president has claims his endorsement put DeSantis over the top in Florida’s 2018 gubernatorial election.

