‘They Were All Crying, Everybody Was Crying’: SNL Has Hilarious Montage of Trump Telling Tales of Tears on Weekend Update

Saturday Night Live‘s Weekend Update this week began with the story of the National Guardsman charged with leaking classified Pentagon documents over Discord before moving on to Donald Trump and his many tales of tears.

This week’s edition of Saturday Night Live featured actress Ana de Armas as guest host and musical act Karol G.

On the popular Weekend Update segment with Colin Jost and Michael Che, this week featured a montage of clips starring Trump talking about people crying over him that was longer than you’d expect. He does it a lot.

“In an interview, Donald Trump claimed that New York police and court employees were crying when they arrested him. Why is everyone in Trump stories always crying?” Jost said to set up the supercut.

After the hilarious seven clips, which we are sure do not constitute the totality of such stories told by Trump, Jost said, “So, you’re bragging that when people see you, they just, like, burst into tears?”

“Because it never sounds like excited crying, like when teenagers see like, BTS,” he said. “It sounds more like scared crying, like when hostages see Jigsaw.”

This doesn’t count the times when Trump is mocking people by claiming they cried, as he did with Gov. Ron DeSantis recently.

