‘This Is a Major Escalation’: Dan Abrams Posits Trump Raid and GOP Rep’s Phone Seizure Are Actually Connected to Jan. 6 Probe

Dan Abrams theorized the FBI raid on Donald Trump’s home might not be related to presidential documents, but could actually signal a Department of Justice probe into Jan. 6 is getting closer to the former president.

Abrams, who is the founder of Mediaite, said he believes the timings of the raid and the Tuesday seizure of Rep Scott Perry’s (R-PA) phone are peculiar.

Perry is a close ally of Trump and supported a plan that could potentially keep Trump in office after he lost the 2020 election.

On NewsNation’s Dan Abrams Live, the host shared a statement Perry gave to him Tuesday evening about his encounter with the FBI:

They made no attempt to contact my lawyer who would have made arrangements for them to have my phone if that was their wish. I’m outraged, though not surprised that the FBI under the direction of Merrick Garland’s, DOJ would seize the phone of a sitting member of Congress.

The fact Perry’s phone has been taken for unspecified reasons led Abrams to suggest its proximity to the Mar-a-Lago raid could mean the two events are related.

“Perry is a critical player in the Jan. 6 investigation, and was a vocal proponent of President Trump’s various claims of election fraud,” Abrams said. “Based on the timing, that leads me to believe that the search at Mar-a-Lago was almost certainly connected to the broader effort to overturn the election, and not just some record keeping violation, which is potentially far more serious for the former president.”

Abrams noted amid Perry’s efforts to help Trump after the election, he allegedly entertained a bizarre theory that Italian satellites were responsible for stealing votes from Trump.

On the seizure of the phone, the host said:

This is a major escalation but also provides a lot of context, in my mind. Because up to this point, all of the reporting had been that the search at Mar-a-Lago was connected to a document, and the suggestion was that it was related to record keeping. That the president had a classified document that he hadn’t turned over to the government. and I have been saying since yesterday, it is impossible to believe that that is really what the search was about. Today’s development with the seizing of Rep. Perry’s phone sure seems to point towards there being a connection between Mar-a-lago and the effort to overturn the election investigation.

Watch above, via NewsNation.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com