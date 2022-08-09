GOP Rep. and Trump Ally Says FBI Seized His Phone Day After Mar-a-Lago Raid

Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) told Fox News three FBI agents seized his cell phone one day after the agency raided the home of former President Donald Trump in Florida.

Perry is the chair of the conservative House Freedom Caucus and a staunch ally of Trump.

“This morning, while traveling with my family, 3 FBI agents visited me and seized my cell phone,” Perry said in a statement to Fox News. “They made no attempt to contact my lawyer, who would have made arrangements for them to have my phone if that was their wish. I’m outraged — though not surprised — that the FBI under the direction of Merrick Garland’s DOJ, would seize the phone of a sitting Member of Congress.”

Perry was one of several Republican lawmakers who reportedly sought pardons from Trump in the waning days of his presidency, though he denies this. The congressman was apparently concerned about his role in attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election. According to testimony presented by the House Jan. 6 committee, Perry supported a harebrained scheme in which the Department of Justice would issue a false statement about election fraud in Georgia.

The plan was never implemented.

The alleged seizure of Perry’s phone came one day after the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago as agents sought to recover records that Trump took with him upon leaving office. He was supposed to have turned them over to the National Archives instead.

“My phone contains info about my legislative and political activities, and personal/private discussions with my wife, family, constituents, and friends,” Perry added. “None of this is the government’s business.”

