‘This is a Rapist’s Bill of Rights!’ Scarborough Sounds Off on Anti-Abortion ‘Extremism’ After Ballot Measure Fails in Kansas

Even though Kansas voters decided to shoot down an effort to remove abortion rights protections from the State Constitution, Joe Scarborough warned that the Republican Party’s movement to restrict abortion is far from over.

Morning Joe started things off on Wednesday dissecting Kansas voters that rejected a ballot measure for the Kansas No State Constitutional Right to Abortion and Legislative Power to Regulate Abortion Amendment. Scarborough celebrated the vote’s implications, saying it will “protect the rights of women to have control over their own bodies instead of state legislators who have just been extreme and radical across America.”

As he addressed the Kansas vote, however, Scarborough noted ongoing political debates in states like Idaho where abortion bills are being considered where a rapist’s family members would be able to sue the victim’s abortion provider for $20,000. The legislation resembles Texas laws allowing citizens to sue those who help people to receive an abortion.

“This is the crazy stuff that, this is the Republican party of 2022,” Scarborough said. “You look in Kansas, and the Kansas voters, even people who are pro-life, say no, we’re not going in that radical, freakish direction.”

As Mika Brzezinski and Willie Geist helped analyze the Kansas decision in the aftermath of Roe v. Wade’s overturn, Scarborough continued to hammer Republican “extremism” on abortion, noting the viral news story about the 10-year-old rape victim who had to cross state lines to have he procedure.

“You look at all of the extremities, and again, another Republican state legislature trying to give the right to members of a rapist family to sue a rape victim for $20,000 unless she has a forced pregnancy!” Scarborough exclaimed. “This is a rapist’s bill of rights that these Republicans are passing. A rapist bill of rights for forced childbirth on children. This is the Republican party in 2022.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

