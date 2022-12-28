‘This Is About Capitalism’: Co-Host on The Five Disputes ‘Ridiculous’ Idea Buttigieg at Fault for Worsening Southwest Fiasco

Guest co-hosts of The Five discussed the nightmarish week that scores of Southwest Airlines customers have endured after the carrier canceled more than 15,700 flights since Dec. 22.

The cancellations are thanks to a combination of winter weather and a system meltdown wrought by underinvestment in the company’s operations. Southwest accounts for 90% of U.S. flight cancellations over the past week.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg pledged to hold the company accountable and reminded the carrier that stranded travelers are entitled to meal and hotel vouchers.

On Wednesday’s show, Tyrus suggested the federal government mobilize buses to help some travelers get to their destinations as it sometimes does with undocumented migrants who are stranded in the U.S.

“Where were the federal agents?” he asked. “We don’t see any help from this administration when American people are in trouble because–Buttigieg could make some things happen. He can get some buses… It might not be Planes, Trains, and Automobiles. It might not be the way you get there, but we will get you there because that’s the American way.”

Rachel Campos-Duffy agreed.

“We have paid for so many flights and bus trips for illegals throughout this,” she said, before asking Richard Fowler if Democrats are “embarrassed” by Buttigieg’s tenure as transportation secretary.

“Richard, I’m gonna ask you a sincere question,” she stated. “Democrats had a lot of hope in Pete Buttigieg. Are they embarrassed of just how he’s performed over the last couple of years?”

Fowler laughed and dismissed the idea.

“This is not even about Pete Buttigieg, though,” he said. “Ninety percent of the flights that have been canceled in the United States is from one airline. A majority of flights canceled around the world is from one airline.”

Fowler blamed Southwest executives for the fiasco.

“You have bad management, they have bad software,” he continued. “You can’t blame the flight attendants, you can’t blame the pilots, you can’t blame the ramp agents. You have to blame the people who sit in the corporate suites of Southwest Airlines for canceling flights. Period, the end of story. To blame Pet Buttigieg for the fact that Southwest can’t manage its planes is ridiculous.”

Campos-Duffy directed Fowler to the idea that the federal government could use resources to help stranded passengers.

“I mean, sure,” he said. “But once again, this is about capitalism and an airline that cannot manage it. Don’t fly Southwest Airlines.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com