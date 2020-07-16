Tiffany Cross Rips Trump Over Confederate Flag on The View: ‘Red Meat’ for Trump’s ‘Klan-Like Base’

Political commentator and author Tiffany Cross appeared on ABC’s The View on Thursday and said that President Donald Trump is throwing “red meat” to his “Klan-like” base over the Confederate flag.

Cross, who is promoting her new book Say It Louder! Black Voters, White Narratives, and Saving Our Democracy, spoke with View host Whoopi Goldberg on the most recent of Trump’s many racially charged comments and actions.

“Two days ago, the guy in the White House said in an interview that white people are killed by the police more than anyone else, and flying the Confederate flag is freedom of speech,” said Goldberg, introducing it and then handing off to Cross for commentary. “I’ll just turn it over to you.”

“Thank you Whoopi, I’m so tired of this President spitting in our face and trying to convince us it’s raining. That is clear BS and anybody with any ounce of historical perspective would know that,” she said. She laid out the background into which Trump has made some of his recent appeals.

“When I think of the families of Tamir Rice, of Trayvon Martin, of Philando Castile, of Terence Crutcher, of Ahmaud Arbery of Rayshard Brooks, of George Floyd, of Breonna Taylor, of Sandra Bland and on and on and on, and I think of the horrific brutality that black people have suffered at the hands of law enforcement, I wonder what would possess a president to say something like that,” said Cross.

Cross said that desperation to win drives Trump to make appeals to a racist base of voters so he can win the election.

“It’s really because he’s tossing red meat to his Klan-like base that he needs so desperately need to win in November,” she said.

“And I think even posing the question, right — were he a reader I would encourage him to buy a copy of my book because I write about how law enforcement swelled their ranks through white supremacy at the early part of last century — and so when you look at it through a historical perspective, asking the question can feel disrespectful, because we know that there’s systemic racism in law enforcement,” Cross continued. “So I wouldn’t debate that issue anymore than I would debate a fool on if lemons are yellow. We know the answer, the question is what do you plan to do about it, and he’s consistently answered that by saying ‘nothing.'”

Also on the show, they discussed whether Joe Biden should commit to picking a Black woman as his running mate.

Both segments received a lot of attention on Twitter, along the same lines as these two tweets:

One of the strongest views I’ve see on why we need to demand Joe Biden pick a black woman as his running mate. Great job @TiffanyDCross. Buying your book ASAP. https://t.co/3y2GrpWw3D — Johnathan Hill (@JohnCapitolHILL) July 16, 2020

Cross has been increasingly visible between her book tour and the possibility of a more permanent spot on MSNBC.

Watch the clips above, courtesy of ABC’s The View.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]