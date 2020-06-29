Audition Time? Joy Reid Announces Tiffany Cross Will Guest Host This Weekend

MSNBC’s Joy Reid is reportedly in talks for a promotion to weeknights, and she may have just vaulted frequent guest Tiffany Cross to the top of the short list to replace her with the announcement that Cross will guest-host next week’s first Joy-less AM Joy.

Journalist Yashar Ali, citing multiple sources, circulated a speculative short-list over the weekend, following the reports of Reid’s new gig. Cross, a familiar face on the network, is on the list with several other regulars.

Who will replace @JoyAnnReid? Three sources tell me these folks have been discussed as possible replacements for Joy who is leaving her weekend perch to take over 7 PM weekdays on MSNBC.@TiffanyDCross @CapehartJ @soledadobrien @Yamiche @mayawiley @ZerlinaMaxwell — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 26, 2020

Strengthening her spot on the list, Cross also got a boost from another MSNBC host this weekend. On Saturday, Ali Velshi ended a segment with Cross by enthusiastically teasing her upcoming guest-host gig, calling it “not miss TV” in between plugging her new book Say It Louder! Black Voters, White Narratives, and Saving Our Democracy.

That certainly has all the hallmarks of grooming.

Then on Sunday morning, Reid declared Cross the winner for the week, and effusively announced her upcoming guest-host spot.

“The real winner of Who Won the Week is sitting on this panel! It’s Tiffany Cross! Tiffany D. Cross!” said Reid.

“Tiffany Cross will be my fill-in next weekend, Tiffany Cross will be taking over the mothership, so she will be on the starship Enterprise piloting us through the universe,” she continued. “You’re gonna love it everybody, I have sneak peek that she’s going to be fierce and fabulous.”

Both Cross and MSNBC contributor Zerlina Maxwell, also on the short list shared by Ali, seem like the most natural fits for the spot as they are such frequent guests on the show and regular faces on the network.

