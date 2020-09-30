Tim Scott Claims Trump ‘Misspoke’ About White Supremacists at Debate, Adds ‘If He Doesn’t Correct it, I Guess He Didn’t’

Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) insisted Donald Trump “misspoke” while addressing white supremacists during his first 2020 debate with former Vice President Joe Biden.

In the aftermath of the debate, Trump is facing broad criticism for how Fox News’ Chris Wallace asked him to denounce racist groups, which amounted to tepid condemnation from Trump as he told the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.” As Scott met with Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, on Wednesday, he was asked if he had any concerns about this.

“I think he misspoke in response to Chris Wallace’s comment,” Scott answered. “He was asking Chris what he wanted to say, I think he misspoke. I think he should correct it. If he doesn’t correct it, I guess he didn’t misspeak.”

The debate ended about 12 hours ago, and Trump has yet to issue a statement clarifying his comments on the stage.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

