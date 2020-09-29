Trump Challenged To Condemn White Supremacists And Militias, Instead Says ‘Proud Boys Stand Back and Stand By’

When former Vice President Joe Biden and moderator Chris Wallace challenged President Donald Trump to denounce white supremacists and right-wing militias, Trump agreed he would, but when pressed to do so, said “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by!”

During Tuesday night’s contentious presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, moderator Chris Wallace told Trump “You have repeatedly criticized the vice president for not specifically calling out Antifa and other left-wing extremist groups,” and asked “But are you willing tonight to condemn white supremacists and militia groups…”

“Sure,” Trump interrupted.

“…And to say that they need to stand down and not add to the violence in a number of these cities as we saw in Kenosha and as we’ve seen in Portland?” Wallace continued.

“Sure, I’m willing to do that,” Trump said, to which Biden interjected “Do it!”

“But I would say almost everything I see is from the left wing, not the right wing,” Trump continued

“I’m willing to do anything, I want to see peace,” Trump added, as Wallace pressed “Well then do it, sir.”

“Then do it, say it,” Biden said.

“Do you want to call them, what do you want to call them?” Trump asked, haltingly. “Give me a name, give me a name.”

“Proud Boys,” Biden said, referencing a specific white supremacist group.

“Proud boys, stand back and stand by,” Trump said, then quickly moved on to say “But I’ll tell you what, somebody’s got to do something about Antifa and the left because this is not a right-wing this is not a right-wing problem, this is a left-wing…”

“His own FBI director said the threat comes from white supremacists. Antifa is an idea not an organization. That’s what his FBI director said,” Biden interrupted, as Trump shot back “Well then you know what, he’s wrong.”

“Everybody who gives your advice in your administration, everybody in your administration tells you the truth is a bad idea. You have no ideas,” Biden said.

Watch the clip above via NBC News.

