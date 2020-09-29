comScore

‘The Most Despicable Answer in Presidential Debate History’: Trump Comments About White Supremacists and Proud Boys Sparks Confusion, Outrage on Twitter

By Leia IdlibySep 29th, 2020, 10:59 pm

President Donald Trump told far-right neo-fascist group the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by” when former Vice President Joe Biden and moderator Chris Wallace challenged him to denounce white supremacists — sparking both outrage and confusion on Twitter.

“But are you willing tonight to condemn white supremacists and militia groups?” Wallce asked the president.

“Proud boys, stand back and stand by,” Trump said. “But I’ll tell you what, somebody’s got to do something about Antifa and the left because this is not a right-wing this is not a right-wing problem

Many Twitter users pointed out that Trump failed to actually condemn anyone, while some were confused and concerned by what he meant when he asked them to “stand by.”

