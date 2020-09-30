Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade shared concern over President Donald Trump’s inability to outright condemn white supremacists at the first 2020 presidential debate.

Trump drew notice on Tuesday night when moderator Chris Wallace pressed him to denounce white supremacists and militia groups, and the president meekly told the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by” before railing against Antifa. The comments drew instant outrage from critics who called it the latest example of Trump’s refusal to condemn racist groups.

As Kilmeade ripped Joe Biden for his conduct at the debate on Wednesday, he eventually said “Donald Trump ruined the biggest layup in the history of debates by not condemning white supremacists.”

“I don’t know if he didn’t hear it, but he’s gotta clarify that right away,” Kilmeade continued. “Why the president didn’t just knock it out of the park, I’m not sure.”

