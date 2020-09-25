Multiple reports are saying that President Donald Trump will be nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin summed the decision up thusly: “He wants to please the base, and she is the candidate of the base.”

“She is someone who is a lock as a conservative vote for many decades,” Toobin told Wolf Blitzer. “If you look at her record on abortion rights, on the prospect of overturning the Affordable Care Act, she is the full Trump program, as far as we can tell. That looks like it will get more than 50 votes in the senate, so it looks like a pretty smooth ride for Amy Coney Barrett.”

New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman added, “Whenever the president has a choice he tends to burrow into his white and and largely male base of voters… There is no way he’s proceeding with this unless [Mitch] McConnell is on board.”

Toobin elaborated on how Barrett would reshape the court:

“She’s replacing the liberal icon on the court, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who is not just a supporter of abortion rights and affirmative action and voting rights and labor unions and environmental regulation. All of that is part of the agenda that the president and his judicial nominees have been fighting, and he has very successfully filled the lower courts and two justices on the Supreme Court who favor the agenda that is entirely in opposition to Ruth Bader Ginsburg. So there have only been 114 supreme court justices in history so everyone is important, but this one is especially important, because it will put six conservatives on the court where Chief Justice John Roberts, who was no liberal but acted in a pretty moderate way this past term, he becomes almost irrelevant because now you’ll have Amy Coney Barrett, Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, and Neil Gorsuch — a majority in any case they want. That’s a big change at the court.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

