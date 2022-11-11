Top Republican on Oversight Committee Says Investigating Hunter Biden Will Be Its Main Priority When He’s Chair

Rep. James Comer (R-KY) of the House Oversight Committee said when he becomes chair of the panel in January, his top priority will be investigating Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden.

The younger Biden has done business with companies in China, Ukraine, and elsewhere that Republicans say are problematic at best and a national security threat at worst.

Republicans are expected to retake the House as several races across the country have yet to be called after Tuesday’s midterm elections. The GOP did not fare nearly as well as it hoped, as it seems poised to gain only a slim majority in the House while potentially failing to retake the Senate.

As the ranking Republican on the Oversight Committee, Comer would likely become its chair in January if Republicans manage to capture the House.

Appearing on Friday’s Jesse Watters Primetime on Fox News with guest host Pete Hegseth, Comer laid out his agenda.

“There’s so much for you to oversee on the Oversight Committee,” Hegseth said. “Where does this rank in the priority? If you were to look at, ‘Here are the top three things we want to tackle,’ what would they be, congressman?

“Obviously, Biden family influence-peddling because we believe this is a national security risk,” Comer answered. “We believe a lot of the bad decisions Joe Biden has made is because he’s compromised because of Hunter and his brother’s shady business dealings.”

The congressman moved on to the second item.

“We also want to get to the bottom of the origination of Covid-19,” he continued. “We believe that Dr. Fauci and Dr. Collins took steps to hinder investigations early on. We don’t think they’ve been honest with how they’ve spent a lot of tax dollars, especially when they went to the Wuhan lab.”

Finally, Comer said the committee will investigate the border crisis.

“And then the border, the debacle at the border,” Comer concluded. “We already have whistleblowers that have come forward from Border Patrol that have told us specific conversations they’ve had with [Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro] Mayorkas, where he is specifically telling them to stand down. So, those will be the top three investigations for the Republican Congress and the House Oversight Committee.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com