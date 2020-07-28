The House Judiciary Committee’s trainwreck hearing of William Barr came to a head when the Attorney General was initially denied a five-minute break during the Democrats final few speakers on Tuesday.

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) went to introduce Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) to question the Attorney General when Barr asked, “Mr. Chairman, could we take a five-minute break? Could we take a five-minute break, Mr. Chairman?” Nadler screamed “No!” in response.

“That’s a common courtesy of every witness,” Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) yelled as chatter loudened.

“I’ve waited 45 minutes, I’ve waited an hour for you this morning,” Barr said to Nadler, who was late after he was involved in a car crash. “I haven’t had lunch. I would like to take a five-minute break.”

“Mr. Attorney General, we are almost finished,” Nadler responded. “We are going to be finished in a few minutes. We can certainly take a break but—”

“You’re a class act,” Barr said while laughing. “You’re a real class act.”

“After this, if you still want a break, we can have one,” Nadler said motioning to Dean.

“He wants a break now,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-FL) chimed in. “You just showed rudeness, which is now on display. Let’s let the attorney general have break.”

Finally, Nadler gave Barr a five-minute break, prompting the attorney general to let out a loud “Thank you, Mr. Chairman.”

