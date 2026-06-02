Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) confronted acting Attorney General Todd Blanche over his department’s handling of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, claiming that unreacted files showed that President Donald Trump ” lied about being on Epstein’s plane.”

Blanche answered questions before a House subcommittee on Tuesday, where he was pressed on the Department of Justice’s relationship with the president and the administration’s legal proceedings. During one especially contentious moment, Dean dropped a bombshell, telling Blanche that the department’s redactions were obscuring lies told by Trump himself about his relationship to Epstein.

“I have been in the room,” said Dean, referring to the reading room for the unredacted files available to lawmakers. “I have been there. This is what I had to do, to transcribe, to show what is true. What is true is that the president has lied about being on Epstein’s plane, and the unredacted files prove that. There’s a lot in here. I am shocked at this.”

Materials released by the DOJ in December further underline this point, including a DOJ email describing Trump’s alleged flights on the sex offender’s private plane

“Donald Trump traveled on Epstein’s private jet many more times than previously has been reported (or that we were aware),” read a Jan. 7, 2020, email from an assistant US attorney.

CBS News reporter Scott MacFarlane gave further detail in a report at the time: “According to the email, Trump is listed as a passenger on at least eight flights between 1993 and 1996, including at least four that co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell was on board for. The email also notes Trump flew on two occasions with women described as potential witnesses in a potential Maxwell case.”

Trump claimed in a 2024 Truth Social Post that he “was never on Epstein’s Plane, or at his ‘stupid’ Island.” In January, Fox News host Sean Hannity made a similar assertion.

“Donald Trump never flew on the plane, from what I understand,” said Hannity.

Dean also read her notes containing unredacted material from the documents, including an email to Epstein summarizing a phone conversation with Trump, given in lieu of a deposition. Dean said that the unredacted portion of the email claims Trump denied that Epstein was kicked out of Mar-a-Lago, further contradicting the president’s previous claims.

Rep. Madeleine Dean explains how her examination of redactions in the Epstein files revealed they are protecting Trump and not victims. She then tells Blanche, "You are gravely conflicted. These survivors deserve prosecutions. And now it's on your lap, as Pam Bondi told us." pic.twitter.com/MDbc8369Ed — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 2, 2026

“You are gravely conflicted. It is so obvious you are gravely conflicted,” she said to Blanche, Trump’s former personal lawyer. “These survivors deserve prosecutions. They deserved them years ago. And now it’s on your lap, as Pam Bondi told us. They need an independent prosecutor.”

Watch above via C-SPAN 3.

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