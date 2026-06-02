Scott Pelley Speaks Out After 60 Minutes Firing

CBS News fired longtime 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley on Tuesday night, hours after he and the organization’s leadership met to discuss his future with the network.

The day before, in a staff meeting led by new 60 Minutes Executive Producer Nick Bilton, a former tech columnist with no experience producing television news programs, Pelley challenged his new boss, partly over the stewardship of CBS News under Bari Weiss.

“In the extraordinary back and forth, an impassioned Pelley relentlessly pressed Bilton on Weiss’ intentions for the storied newsmagazine, pointed out that he has no relevant experience to helm television’s most prestigious news program, grilled Bilton on what he knew about the firings, and more,” Oliver Darcy of Status reported on Monday.

On Tuesday, CBS News fired Pelley.

“Yesterday, you hijacked my first meeting with staff to disparage me, my qualifications, and my intentions with remarkable incivility and contempt,” wrote Bilton in a letter to Pelley obtained by Mediaite. “Yesterday’s performative display of hostility enacted in front of the staff instead of in a civil, private conversation demonstrated that you have no interest in contributing to the future success of the show, or approaching my new tenure with a mind open to collaboration and progress.”

Shortly after news of the firing broke, Pelley spoke to The New York Times via phone:

“I have been in combat in Afghanistan,” Mr. Pelley said. “I have been in combat in Iraq. I have been in the war zone in Ukraine multiple times, risking my life and the happiness of my family because of my devotion to the broadcast.”

Puck’s Dylan Byers, who reported earlier on Tuesday that Pelley was likely to either resign or be fired, said the wording of Bilton’s letter, in which CBS News terminated Pelley’s contract for cause, suggests a legal battle ahead.

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