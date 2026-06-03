Kaitlan Collins Responds To Trump’s Oval Office Outburst at Her, Points Out She ‘Had Yet To Ask the President a Question’

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins kicked off Wednesday’s installment of The Source by covering President Donald Trump’s tirade at her in the Oval Office just hours before.m

Trump fielded questions from reporters, one of whom asked about the Department of Justice’s decision to drop its much-maligned $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization fund,” which was created to provide compensation for individuals who believed they were unfairly targeted by the DOJ. The fund drew bipartisan backlash over concerns that it could be used to make payouts to people charged in connection with the Capitol riot, including those who attacked police officers.

Collins teed up the exchange with a brief preface.

“As you’re about to hear in his answer here, the president seemed clearly irritated when he was asked earlier today why his administration says it is not moving forward with that $1.8 billion anti-weaponization fund, as they have called it,” she said. “And just to note, as you’re about to listen to this, this first exchange actually occurred before I had yet to ask the president a question.”

She then rolled the clip of a reporter asking, “Can you explain why you decided to drop the anti-weaponization fund?”

Trump responded by slamming the alleged “weaponization” of the DOJ under his predecessors before taking a detour to attack Collins.

“CNN’s a very corrupt organization with a corrupt reporter standing right there,” Trump said. “Never smiles. A young, beautiful woman. Never smiles. I never see a smile on her face. I see her standing there with hatred in her eyes, like, she has hatred because we have borders, because we have a strong military, because we cut our taxes, because we do things that everybody wanted.”

After much venting from the president, Collins asked a question of her own.

“Excuse me, Mr. President, just to clarify on what you were asked earlier,” she said. “Is the $1.8 billion DOJ fund dead or is it on hold?”

“It’s, uh, I’d have to ask the lawyers,” Trump replied. “I don’t know.”

“But what’s your decision on it?” she followed up.

“The weaponization fund, as far as I’m concerned, was a beautiful thing,” the president responded, before going on to tell Collins, “You used to be a conservative, she was a conservative from Alabama.”

“I’m still from Alabama, Sir,” Collins replied.

Watch above via CNN.

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