Comedy Central’s Trevor Noah lit up President Donald Trump for yet another predictably chaotic White House cabinet departure, this time it was the firing — or was it a resignation? — of National Security Adviser John Bolton.

Noah started off by poking fun at Bolton’s reputation for being an unrepentant war hawk on foreign policy.

“Bolton was just too hawkish for Trump,” Noah said. “His solution to every situation was bombs. What do you think about North Korea? Bombs! What do you with Iran? Bombs! What do you get Mike Pence for secret Santa? Bombs! Yo, Yo! You need to leave, man!”

Alluding to the unprecedented turnover in Trump’s cabinet, Noah pointed out that Bolton was Trump’s third NSA in as many years: “It’s amazing America’s unemployment numbers are so low considering Trump fired half to have country.”

“Now in a normal White House, a transition like this would be presented very smoothly, but because Donald Trump is a messy bitch who lives for drama, things are going down a little differently,” Noah joked, before playing a surreal clip of Bolton texting Fox and Friends‘ Brian Kilmeade live on air to effectively accuse the president of lying about his departure.

“Shit just got real,” Noah said, before lapsing into a sassy accent. “Trump says he fired Bolton, but Bolton said ‘No, I quit and you’re trying to take credit for me quitting!’ This actually makes me wish hurricanes could talk. So Hurricane Dorian could have clapped back at Trump last week: ‘Dorian is totally going to hit Alabama!’ ‘Bitch, I was going nowhere near Alabama, but keep talking, I’ll come over there and blow that weave right off your head!'”

Watch the video above, via Comedy Central.

