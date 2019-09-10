Fox News host Brian Kilmeade broke news during the noon hour while guesting on Outnumbered as he revealed a text received by now-former National Security John Bolton. Bolton pushed back on President Donald Trump‘s claim that he had been fired but the commander-in-chief, telling Kilmeade instead that he had resigned.

President Trump had just announced earlier on Tuesday via Twitter that he had “informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House.” Trump added that he “disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration” before claiming he asked Bolton for his resignation “which was given to me this morning.”

Bolton, who is the third National Security Advisor under the Trump administration is a former Fox News contributor and has appeared on many Fox News programs over the past decade. He took advantage of this history as he texted Kilmeade while watching Fox News cover the breaking news of his departure and revealed to his once (and future?) cable news colleague that President Trump is wrong in saying that he was fired but instead stepped down himself.

The intersection of Fox News and the Trump administration appears to have no limits evidenced by this stunning episode, which you can watch above, courtesy of Fox News.

